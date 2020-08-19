Comparing Romelu Lukaku's last season at Manchester United with Inter Milan this season

Bengaluru, Aug 19: After a promising debut campaign at Old Trafford, Lukaku’s form and fitness was criticised during his second season which eventually resulted in him opting a move to Serie A with Inter Milan.
The big Belgian definitely endured a difficult final season at Manchester United however now has rediscovered his best form under the guidance of Antonio Conte.
His brilliance couldn't have been clearer as most recently he helped his side reach the Europa League final scoring two goals in the semis. He now has become the first player to score in 10 consecutive games in the competition, after finishing second top scorer in Serie A.
However, how much has he improved since his last year in England with Manchester United? Here’s a comparison:
Goals and assist
Lukaku just scored 15 goals and provided four assists in his final season at United in all competition directly contributing to a goal at an average of one every 157.9 minutes.
At Inter, this number is almost double as he has already scored 33 goals and six assists in 50 appearances, in just five more games than last year. His goal contribution also has improved massively with him contributing to a goal in every 105.1 minutes.
Attack and defensive contribution
Lukaku may have registered two assists in the league but his linkup with other attackers has been pretty impressive. He created 1.6 chances on average per 90 minutes in the league which is a big improvement on his last figures at United, where he averaged 0.9 chances created per 90 minutes.
His passing accuracy although has improved only a bit with him completing 70.7% of his passes in Serie A compared to 66.3% in the Premier League last season. Meanwhile, his dribble success rate has improved at Italy but he has attempted fewer dribbles. He has completed 0.6 dribbles per 90 minutes in Serie A at a success rate of 54.5% compared 0.9 at United but at a lower success rate of 47%.
His defensive contribution was also criticised in the last season, but under Conte's system, the player has improved his work-rate also. At Inter, he has averaged 0.4 tackles compared to 0.3 tackles in the Premier League.