Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Comparing Romelu Lukaku's last season at Manchester United with Inter Milan this season

By

Bengaluru, Aug 19: After a promising debut campaign at Old Trafford, Lukaku’s form and fitness was criticised during his second season which eventually resulted in him opting a move to Serie A with Inter Milan.

The big Belgian definitely endured a difficult final season at Manchester United however now has rediscovered his best form under the guidance of Antonio Conte.

His brilliance couldn't have been clearer as most recently he helped his side reach the Europa League final scoring two goals in the semis. He now has become the first player to score in 10 consecutive games in the competition, after finishing second top scorer in Serie A.

However, how much has he improved since his last year in England with Manchester United? Here’s a comparison:

Goals and assist

Lukaku just scored 15 goals and provided four assists in his final season at United in all competition directly contributing to a goal at an average of one every 157.9 minutes.

At Inter, this number is almost double as he has already scored 33 goals and six assists in 50 appearances, in just five more games than last year. His goal contribution also has improved massively with him contributing to a goal in every 105.1 minutes.

Attack and defensive contribution

Lukaku may have registered two assists in the league but his linkup with other attackers has been pretty impressive. He created 1.6 chances on average per 90 minutes in the league which is a big improvement on his last figures at United, where he averaged 0.9 chances created per 90 minutes.

His passing accuracy although has improved only a bit with him completing 70.7% of his passes in Serie A compared to 66.3% in the Premier League last season. Meanwhile, his dribble success rate has improved at Italy but he has attempted fewer dribbles. He has completed 0.6 dribbles per 90 minutes in Serie A at a success rate of 54.5% compared 0.9 at United but at a lower success rate of 47%.

His defensive contribution was also criticised in the last season, but under Conte's system, the player has improved his work-rate also. At Inter, he has averaged 0.4 tackles compared to 0.3 tackles in the Premier League.

More ROMELU LUKAKU News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,767,273 | World - 22,297,453
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 16:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue