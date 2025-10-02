Football Antonio Conte Insists On Sacrifice From Napoli Midfielders Following Tactical Adjustments Antonio Conte has urged his Napoli midfielders to make sacrifices in both attack and defence after tactical adjustments led to a Champions League victory over Sporting CP. The coach emphasised the need for commitment regardless of formation changes. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

Napoli's manager, Antonio Conte, urged his midfielders to contribute in both attack and defence during their recent Champions League victory over Sporting CP. The Italian champions secured a 2-1 win at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, with Kevin De Bruyne providing assists for both of Rasmus Hojlund's goals. Hojlund has now scored three braces in his first eight Champions League matches, matching the record held by Erling Haaland and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Conte initially deployed a four-man midfield featuring Scott McTominay, Frank Anguissa, Stanislav Lobtoka, and De Bruyne. However, he later substituted McTominay for Noa Lang and switched to a 4-3-3 formation. Despite preferring a crowded midfield, Conte emphasised that formation changes should not impact the players' commitment on the field. "We have two paths," Conte told Sky Sports. "Either we continue on this path with four midfielders... or we can play with a 4-3-3 as we did at the end of the game tonight."

De Bruyne's assists marked only the second time a Napoli player assisted the same teammate twice in a Champions League match. The last instance was Edinson Cavani assisting Ezequiel Lavezzi against Chelsea in February 2012. With his second assist, De Bruyne moved to fifth place for most assists by midfielders in Champions League history, totalling 27.

There were rumours of tension between Conte and De Bruyne after the latter showed frustration when substituted during a Serie A defeat to AC Milan. However, Conte dismissed these claims. "Kevin, compared to the other signings, comes from a different reality," Conte explained. "He spent years at City and played at the very highest level."

Conte acknowledged De Bruyne's desire to play but stressed that substitutions are made to enhance team performance. "I want to win and if I make them, it's with the intention of improving the team," he said. He also noted that media discussions often depend on results but highlighted that every player must give their all for Napoli.

Conte is considering alternating between physical and technical midfields where De Bruyne could play as a half-winger. This flexibility allows Napoli to adapt based on opponents while ensuring all players contribute defensively and offensively.

The victory over Sporting CP demonstrated Napoli's tactical versatility under Conte's leadership. By balancing formations and player roles effectively, they aim to maintain strong performances in future matches across competitions.