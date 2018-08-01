Football

Controversy mars Iraq football team's Asian Games participation

The Iraq Football Association has been embroiled in controversy over the fielding of overage players in the country’s under-16 team.
Bengaluru, August 1: Iraq football team's participation in this month's Asian Games was shrouded in mystery following rumours that the country's football federation will withdraw the team from the competition.

It may be recalled that the Iraq Football Association (IFA) has been embroiled in controversy over the fielding of overage players in the country's Under-16 team, prompting reports the federation was due to pull its representatives from the multi-sport event to be held in Indonesia.

Initially a source at the IFA denied the team would be removed from the competition and said the squad's preparations were being finalised following the completion of a training camp in the northern city of Erbil.

However, unconfirmed reports say that Iraq Olympic Committee has withdrawn the football team from the Asian Games, effectively overruling the IFA.

In the Asian Games to be held in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang, Iraq have been drawn to face China, Timor Leste and Syria in Group C of the 26-team competition, which kicks off on August 14. Squads are made up of players aged 23 or under with coaches permitted to include three overage players.

Earlier this week, football officials were reported to have been fired over their involvement in the selection of overage players for the nation's U-16 team after they were stopped at passport control on their way to a regional tournament.

The football tournament in the 2018 Asian Games runs from August 14 to September 2.

