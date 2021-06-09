Copa America 2021: Full Schedule, venues, groups, dates, time in India, telecast and live streaming details

Bengaluru, June 9: After being confirmed as tournament hosts just weeks before South American football's biggest extravaganza, Brazil are set to kick off the event in Rio de Janeiro against Venezuela.
Like the Euro 2020, Copa America also was orginally scheduled to take place last year. But, due to coronavirus pandemic the tournament was postponed to 2021. The event was moved to Brazil following the rise in COVID-19 cases in Argentina and political protests in Colombia.
Colombia was removed as a host nation on May 20, while Argentina suffered similar consequences on May 30 and on June 1, Brazil were confirmed as hosts just two weeks before the event could kick off.
While the capital city Brasilia's Mane Garrincha will host the opening match on 13 June, the final will be played at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro on 10 July.
10 teams divided into two groups of 5 teams each will vie for the eighteenth edition of Copa America, which was formerly known as South American Championship since it's inception in 1975.
The top four teams will then progress to the quarterfinal stage with the winners of Group A taking on 4th placed team in Group B, while the runners up of Group A will take on 3rd placed side of Group B.
And likewise the other two quarterfinals will be contested between Group B runners up and 3rd placed side of Group A, while the Group B winners will take on 4th placed side of Group A.
Two heavyweights in Lionel Messi and Neymar will do battle as the latter will look to defend the title with Brazil, while the former will look to win his first major title with the senior Argentina national team.
Here myKhel looks at the venues, groups, full schedule and telecast details of Copa America 2021:
Copa America 2021 Venues
• Rio de Janeiro: Maracana and Nilton Santos
• Brasilia: Mane Garrincha
• Cuiaba: Arena Pantanal
• Goiania: Olimpico
Copa America 2021 Groups
• Group A (South Zone): Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay
• Group B (North Zone): Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru
Copa America 2021 Group Stage Fixtures
|MATCH NO.
|DATE
|DAY
|FIXTURE
|VENUE
|TIME (IST)
|1
|June 14
|Monday
|Brazil vs Venezuela
|Mane Garrincha
|2:30 AM
|2
|June 14
|Monday
|Colombia vs Ecuador
|Arena Pantanal
|5:30 AM
|3
|June 15
|Tuesday
|Argentina vs Chile
|Nilton Santos
|2:30 AM
|4
|June 15
|Tuesday
|Paraguay vs Bolivia
|Olimpico
|5:30 AM
|5
|June 18
|Friday
|Colombia vs Venezuela
|Olimpico
|2:30 AM
|6
|June 18
|Friday
|Peru vs Brazil
|Nilton Santos
|5:30 AM
|7
|June 19
|Saturday
|Chile vs Bolivia
|Arena Pantanal
|2:30 AM
|8
|June 19
|Saturday
|Argentina vs Uruguay
|Mane Garrincha
|5:30 AM
|9
|June 21
|Monday
|Venezuela vs Ecuador
|Nilton Santos
|2:30 AM
|10
|June 21
|Monday
|Colombia vs Peru
|Olimpico
|5:30 AM
|11
|June 22
|Tuesday
|Uruguay vs Chile
|Arena Pantanal
|2:30 AM
|12
|June 22
|Tuesday
|Argentina vs Paraguay
|Mane Garrincha
|5:30 AM
|13
|June 24
|Thursday
|Ecuador vs Peru
|Olimpico
|2:30 AM
|14
|June 24
|Thursday
|Colombia vs Brazil
|Nilton Santos
|5:30 AM
|15
|June 25
|Friday
|Bolivia vs Uruguay
|Arena Pantanal
|2:30 AM
|16
|June 25
|Friday
|Chile vs Paraguay
|Mane Garrincha
|5:30 AM
|17
|June 28
|Monday
|Brazil vs Ecuador
|Olimpico
|2:30 AM
|18
|June 28
|Monday
|Venezuela vs Peru
|Mane Garrincha
|2:30 AM
|19
|June 29
|Tuesday
|Uruguay vs Paraguay
|Nilton Santos
|5:30 AM
|20
|June 29
|Tuesday
|Bolivia vs Argentina
|Arena Pantanal
|5:30 AM
Copa America 2021 Quarterfinals, Semifianls, Third Place Play-off and Final fixtures
|MATCH NO.
|DATE
|DAY
|FIXTURE
|VENUE
|TIME (IST)
|Quarterfinals
|21
|July 3
|Saturday
|Runner-up Group B vs 3rd Group A
|Olimpico
|2:30 AM
|22
|July 3
|Saturday
|Winner Group B vs 4th Group A
|Nilton Santos
|5:30 AM
|23
|July 4
|Sunday
|Runner-up Group A vs 3rd Group B
|Mane Garrincha
|3:30 AM
|24
|July 4
|Sunday
|Winner Group A vs 4th Group B
|Olimpico
|6:30 AM
|Semifinals
|25
|July 6
|Tuesday
|Winner Match 22 vs Winner Match 21
|Nilton Santos
|4:30 AM
|26
|July 7
|Wednesday
|Winner Match 24 vs Winner Match 23
|Mane Garrincha
|6:30 AM
|Third and Fourth Place Play-off
|27
|July 10
|Saturday
|Loser Match 26 vs Loser Match 25
|Mane Garrincha
|5:30 AM
|Final
|28
|July 11
|Sunday
|Winner Match 26 vs Winner Match 25
|Maracana
|5:30 AM
Copa America 2021 Telacast and Live Streaming Details
Football Fans in India can enjoy Copa America 2021 on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) with the telecast set to go live in five languages: English, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4 channels. Meanwhile, live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.