Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Copa America 2021: Full Schedule, venues, groups, dates, time in India, telecast and live streaming details

By
Brazil begin their title defence against Venezuela on June 13
Brazil begin their title defence against Venezuela on June 13

Bengaluru, June 9: After being confirmed as tournament hosts just weeks before South American football's biggest extravaganza, Brazil are set to kick off the event in Rio de Janeiro against Venezuela.

Like the Euro 2020, Copa America also was orginally scheduled to take place last year. But, due to coronavirus pandemic the tournament was postponed to 2021. The event was moved to Brazil following the rise in COVID-19 cases in Argentina and political protests in Colombia.

Colombia was removed as a host nation on May 20, while Argentina suffered similar consequences on May 30 and on June 1, Brazil were confirmed as hosts just two weeks before the event could kick off.

While the capital city Brasilia's Mane Garrincha will host the opening match on 13 June, the final will be played at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro on 10 July.

10 teams divided into two groups of 5 teams each will vie for the eighteenth edition of Copa America, which was formerly known as South American Championship since it's inception in 1975.

The top four teams will then progress to the quarterfinal stage with the winners of Group A taking on 4th placed team in Group B, while the runners up of Group A will take on 3rd placed side of Group B.

And likewise the other two quarterfinals will be contested between Group B runners up and 3rd placed side of Group A, while the Group B winners will take on 4th placed side of Group A.

Two heavyweights in Lionel Messi and Neymar will do battle as the latter will look to defend the title with Brazil, while the former will look to win his first major title with the senior Argentina national team.

Here myKhel looks at the venues, groups, full schedule and telecast details of Copa America 2021:

Copa America 2021 Venues

Rio de Janeiro: Maracana and Nilton Santos

Brasilia: Mane Garrincha

Cuiaba: Arena Pantanal

Goiania: Olimpico

Copa America 2021 Groups

Group A (South Zone): Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay

Group B (North Zone): Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru

Copa America 2021 Group Stage Fixtures

MATCH NO. DATE DAY FIXTURE VENUE TIME (IST)
1 June 14 Monday Brazil vs Venezuela Mane Garrincha 2:30 AM
2 June 14 Monday Colombia vs Ecuador Arena Pantanal 5:30 AM
3 June 15 Tuesday Argentina vs Chile Nilton Santos 2:30 AM
4 June 15 Tuesday Paraguay vs Bolivia Olimpico 5:30 AM
5 June 18 Friday Colombia vs Venezuela Olimpico 2:30 AM
6 June 18 Friday Peru vs Brazil Nilton Santos 5:30 AM
7 June 19 Saturday Chile vs Bolivia Arena Pantanal 2:30 AM
8 June 19 Saturday Argentina vs Uruguay Mane Garrincha 5:30 AM
9 June 21 Monday Venezuela vs Ecuador Nilton Santos 2:30 AM
10 June 21 Monday Colombia vs Peru Olimpico 5:30 AM
11 June 22 Tuesday Uruguay vs Chile Arena Pantanal 2:30 AM
12 June 22 Tuesday Argentina vs Paraguay Mane Garrincha 5:30 AM
13 June 24 Thursday Ecuador vs Peru Olimpico 2:30 AM
14 June 24 Thursday Colombia vs Brazil Nilton Santos 5:30 AM
15 June 25 Friday Bolivia vs Uruguay Arena Pantanal 2:30 AM
16 June 25 Friday Chile vs Paraguay Mane Garrincha 5:30 AM
17 June 28 Monday Brazil vs Ecuador Olimpico 2:30 AM
18 June 28 Monday Venezuela vs Peru Mane Garrincha 2:30 AM
19 June 29 Tuesday Uruguay vs Paraguay Nilton Santos 5:30 AM
20 June 29 Tuesday Bolivia vs Argentina Arena Pantanal 5:30 AM

Copa America 2021 Quarterfinals, Semifianls, Third Place Play-off and Final fixtures

MATCH NO. DATE DAY FIXTURE VENUE TIME (IST)
Quarterfinals
21 July 3 Saturday Runner-up Group B vs 3rd Group A Olimpico 2:30 AM
22 July 3 Saturday Winner Group B vs 4th Group A Nilton Santos 5:30 AM
23 July 4 Sunday Runner-up Group A vs 3rd Group B Mane Garrincha 3:30 AM
24 July 4 Sunday Winner Group A vs 4th Group B Olimpico 6:30 AM
Semifinals
25 July 6 Tuesday Winner Match 22 vs Winner Match 21 Nilton Santos 4:30 AM
26 July 7 Wednesday Winner Match 24 vs Winner Match 23 Mane Garrincha 6:30 AM
Third and Fourth Place Play-off
27 July 10 Saturday Loser Match 26 vs Loser Match 25 Mane Garrincha 5:30 AM
Final
28 July 11 Sunday Winner Match 26 vs Winner Match 25 Maracana 5:30 AM

Copa America 2021 Telacast and Live Streaming Details

Football Fans in India can enjoy Copa America 2021 on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) with the telecast set to go live in five languages: English, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4 channels. Meanwhile, live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

Comments

MORE COPA AMERICA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Holding holds forth on Robinson row
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 11:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 9, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments