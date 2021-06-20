Copa America 2021, Colombia v Peru: We are never satisfied – Rueda

Goiania (Brazil), June 20: Reinaldo Rueda sees plenty of room for improvement from his Colombia team, insisting they can never be ever satisfied.
Colombia, who were due to co-host the Copa America with Argentina before civil unrest in the country prevented it, started with a win over Ecuador before drawing 0-0 with Venezuela in their second match.
Peru, who were dismantled 4-0 by hosts Brazil last time out, are next up in Group B for Rueda's team.
Colombia dominated against Venezuela, amassing 23 attempts – with eight of them on target – but could not find a way through.
Venezuela goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez was in excellent form, making eight saves, as Colombia had to settle for a point.
"These games are very close and we were not good in finishing," Rueda said after the match.
"The team had a lot of discipline, a lot of intensity. We are never satisfied, we played a good game. We know that we have a complete team, but we know that we must improve.
"We continue looking for that great collective game. This game gives us great lessons. It continues to strengthen us. Against Peru we are going to face a tough team, with different characteristics."
Recent history is not on Colombia's side, however. They have not won any of their last four Copa America meetings with Peru, having drawn three of those encounters.
Indeed, their last win against Peru in this competition came in 2001, in a match which finished 3-0 to Colombia.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Colombia – Juan Cuadrado
In the absence of James Rodriguez, other players have had to step up to fill the creative void for Colombia. Cuadrado gave his all against Venezuela, crafting seven goalscoring opportunities, but his efforts ultimately proved fruitless. However, the Juventus wide man will no doubt be crucial to his team's attacking play once more on Sunday.
Peru – Christian Cueva
Peru still managed to offer some attacking threat in their heavy defeat to Brazil, and Cueva's creativity was on show as he created two chances, drew three fouls and finished with an 89.7 per cent pass completion rate.
KEY OPTA FACTS
- Colombia and Peru have drawn in six of the last eight times they have met in the Copa America. The last two games ended goalless.
- Peru will seek to break a streak of two consecutive defeats in the Copa America. Both defeats were against Brazil (in the final of 2019 and first game of 2021). The last time the Peruvians lost three consecutive games in the competition was in 1956.
- Colombia defender Yerry Mina is the player with the most aerial duels won so far in the tournament (13).
- Peru (118) and Colombia (117) are the second and third teams with the most duels for the ball. Ecuador top the rankings with 130.
- Of these duels, Colombia won 52 per cent, while Peru managed to win 47 per cent.