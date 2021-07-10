Copa America Golden Boot winners list so far

Bengaluru, July 10: The stage is set for the Copa America Final and the clash promises to be a mouthwatering one as giants Brazil and Argentina are set to fight it out for the coveted crown.
Former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar is set to face off in the final and here we take a walk down memory lane to see the past winners of the Golden Boot. In the ongoing edition of the tournament, Messi has been the leading performer and is on course to pick up his first-ever Copa America Golden Boot.
The Argentine skipper has scored four goals so far, one more than teammate Lautaro Martinez. The other player with four to his name is Luis Diaz, but with Colombia out of the race, Messi is the favourite to pick up the award. Meanwhile Neymar has scored two goals so far including several other players. While Messi leads the pack, Martinez and Neymar are hot on his heels along with Papu Gomez and Lucas Paqueta.
Argentina will be looking to pick up their first Copa America title since 1993, when they take on an in-form Brazil. Meanwhile, defending champions Brazil, who have 9 titles to their name, will be looking to pick up their tenth title.
Here we take a look at the past winners of the Golden Boot award of the past editions of the Copa America:
|Year
|Golden Boot winner
|Goals Scored
|2019
|Everton Soares
|3
|2016
|Eduardo Vargas
|6
|2015
|Paolo Guerrero & Eduardo Vargas
|4
|2011
|Paolo Guerrero
|5
|2007
|Robinho
|6
|2004
|Adriano
|7
|2001
|Victor Aristizabal
|6
|1999
|Rivaldo & Ronald
|5
|1997
|Luis Hernandez
|6
|1995
|Gabriel Batistuta & Luis Garcia
|4
|1993
|Jose Luis Dolgetta
|4
|1991
|Gabriel Batistuta
|6
|1989
|Bebeto
|6
|1987
|Arnoldo Iguaran
|4
|1983
|Jorge Burruchaga, Roberto Dinamite & Carlos Aguilera
|3
|1979
|Jorge Peredo & Eugenio Morel
|4
|1975
|Leopoldo Luque & Ernesto Diaz
|4
|1967
|Luis Artime
|5
|1963
|Carlos Alberto Raffo
|6
|1959
|Jose Sanfilippo
|6
|1957
|Humberto Maschio & Javier Ambrois
|9
|1956
|Enrique Hormazabal
|4
|1955
|Rodolfo Micheli
|8
|1953
|Francisco Molina
|7
|1949
|Jair da Rosa Pinto
|9
|1947
|Nicolas Falero
|8
|1946
|Jose Maria Medina
|7
|1945
|Norberto Mendez & Heleno de Freitas
|6
|1942
|Herminio Masantonio
|7
|1941
|Juan Marvezzi
|5
|1939
|Teodoro Fernandez
|7