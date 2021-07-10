Football
Copa America Golden Boot winners list so far

By

Bengaluru, July 10: The stage is set for the Copa America Final and the clash promises to be a mouthwatering one as giants Brazil and Argentina are set to fight it out for the coveted crown.

Former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar is set to face off in the final and here we take a walk down memory lane to see the past winners of the Golden Boot. In the ongoing edition of the tournament, Messi has been the leading performer and is on course to pick up his first-ever Copa America Golden Boot.

The Argentine skipper has scored four goals so far, one more than teammate Lautaro Martinez. The other player with four to his name is Luis Diaz, but with Colombia out of the race, Messi is the favourite to pick up the award. Meanwhile Neymar has scored two goals so far including several other players. While Messi leads the pack, Martinez and Neymar are hot on his heels along with Papu Gomez and Lucas Paqueta.

Argentina will be looking to pick up their first Copa America title since 1993, when they take on an in-form Brazil. Meanwhile, defending champions Brazil, who have 9 titles to their name, will be looking to pick up their tenth title.

Here we take a look at the past winners of the Golden Boot award of the past editions of the Copa America:

Year Golden Boot winner Goals Scored
2019 Everton Soares 3
2016 Eduardo Vargas 6
2015 Paolo Guerrero & Eduardo Vargas 4
2011 Paolo Guerrero 5
2007 Robinho 6
2004 Adriano 7
2001 Victor Aristizabal 6
1999 Rivaldo & Ronald 5
1997 Luis Hernandez 6
1995 Gabriel Batistuta & Luis Garcia 4
1993 Jose Luis Dolgetta 4
1991 Gabriel Batistuta 6
1989 Bebeto 6
1987 Arnoldo Iguaran 4
1983 Jorge Burruchaga, Roberto Dinamite & Carlos Aguilera 3
1979 Jorge Peredo & Eugenio Morel 4
1975 Leopoldo Luque & Ernesto Diaz 4
1967 Luis Artime 5
1963 Carlos Alberto Raffo 6
1959 Jose Sanfilippo 6
1957 Humberto Maschio & Javier Ambrois 9
1956 Enrique Hormazabal 4
1955 Rodolfo Micheli 8
1953 Francisco Molina 7
1949 Jair da Rosa Pinto 9
1947 Nicolas Falero 8
1946 Jose Maria Medina 7
1945 Norberto Mendez & Heleno de Freitas 6
1942 Herminio Masantonio 7
1941 Juan Marvezzi 5
1939 Teodoro Fernandez 7
Story first published: Saturday, July 10, 2021, 22:58 [IST]
