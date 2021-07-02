Copa America Quarterfinal 1: Paraguay vs Peru Statistical Preview: When ice meets ice!

Brasilia, July 2: Peru will face Paraguay in the Copa America quarterfinal 1 here on Saturday (July 3) and the match can possibly offer some exciting moments.
Neither of the teams are known to play aggressive game, relying more on quick counter attacks than proactive football but they have the assets to play a livelier game.
MyKhel in association with OPTA / Stats Perform provides a statistical overview ahead of this game.
1. Peru have only lost one of the last four games against Paraguay in CONMEBOL Copa América (W1 D2), after being defeated in the previous four in a row.
2. Peru have not lost in the last seven games against Paraguay in all competitions (W6 1D). The last Paraguayan victory was in November 2014 for 2-1 in a friendly match.
3. Paraguay conceded less than one goal on average per game in the last seven CONMEBOL Copa América games (W2, D2 L3 with 5 goals conceded in 7 games, 0.7 on average). The Paraguayans have not conceded more than two goals in the competition since June 2015 (1-6 vs Argentina).
4. No other team have scored more left-footed goals in the current CONMEBOL Copa América than Paraguay. They are, at the moment, four goals of this way, which represents 80% of their total (5).
5. Paraguay´s Junior Alonso is the player with the most successful passes so far in the CONMEBOL Copa América (256).