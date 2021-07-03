Copa America Quarterfinal 3 Stats Preview; Uruguay favourites against Colombia

Bengaluru, July 3: Uruguay takes on Colombia in the CONMEBOL Copa America quarterfinal tie at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia.
The match kicks off on Sunday (July 4) 3.30 am IST and will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 SD/HD channels with live streaming available on SonyLIV.
With OPTA/Stats Perform inputs, myKhel.com gives you a statistical preview of the match.
• Uruguay has a positive balance in the last six games against Colombia for the Copa America. The Uruguayans have registered four victories, one draw and suffered only one defeat.
• Uruguay and Colombia will play quarterfinal game in the Copa America for the second time in the history.
• The previous clash was in 1993: draw 1-1 and the Cafeteros advanced to the next round from penalty shootout.
• Uruguay have lost only one of the last nine games played in the Copa América (W5 D3).
• They have two consecutive victories, something that they had not achieved in the same edition of the tournament since 2011, when they ended up becoming champions.
• Uruguay and Paraguay are the only teams that have not conceded goals in the second half of their meetings in the current Copa America.
• Colombian player, Yerry Mina, is the Copa America player who has won most aerial duels with 20.