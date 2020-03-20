Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus in sport: BFF chairman defiant as Belarusian Premier League season kicks off with fans

By Sacha Pisani
Belarus
While coronavirus disrupts sport across the globe, it is business as usual in the Belarusian Premier League.

London, March 20: Football Federation of Belarus (BFF) chairman Vladimir Bazanov said there is no reason to panic after the Belarusian Premier League season kicked off with fans, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 has disrupted sport across the globe, with the Premier League, Serie A, LaLiga, Bundesliga & Ligue 1 postponed, while Euro 2020 and Copa America 2020 have been pushed back a year.

Australia's A-League continues to take place, but behind closed doors amid the coronavirus emergency, which has claimed more than 10,000 lives globally.

Alternate history - the previous 10 champions if leagues stopped where they are now

However, it is business as usual in Belarus – where the season started on Thursday, with fans in attendance as BATE lost 3-1 to Energetyk-Bgu and Torpedo Belaz defeated Shakhtyor 1-0.

With 51 reported cases and no deaths as of Thursday in Belarus, a defiant Bazanov said: "For what reason should we not start it? Is a state of emergency declared in our country?

"There is no critical situation. So we decided that we are starting the championship in a timely manner. Today."

Bazanov added: "Many matches in Europe have been played without spectators. But so many fans gather around the stadium that it makes no sense to close off the game."

"For God's sake," he continued when pressed on neighbouring countries suspending leagues. "We have no prerequisites for this yet… We have no panic. The situation in the country is not such that we need to stop everything. Why escalate the situation?"

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 10:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue