Coronavirus: Diego Costa tests positive

By
Diego Costa
Diego Costa joined the ever-swelling list of footballers to test positive for COVID-19.

Bengaluru, September 4: Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa and his team-mate Santiago Arias have become the latest high-profile players to test positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Before the resumption of training, the entire Atletico Madrid squad underwent tests except for Spaniard Costa and Colombian Arias.

"The team has been tested except for those involved in international fixtures with their countries," the La Liga club said a statement.

"Diego Costa and Santiago Arias, who tested positive during their holidays, are currently isolating and show no symptoms.

"Both players are staying at home complying with all protocols and measures set by the authorities and La Liga.

"Therefore, they will not resume training on September 4 and their return is expected after completing their quarantine."

Costa becomes the latest high-profile casualty of the dreaded virus which has resulted in many fatalities across the gloss.

Recently PSG talisman Neymar and two of his team-mates were also tested positive, though Ligue 1 did not reveal the names.

Former Manchester City star David Silva, who recently switched to La Liga side Real Sociedad had also tested positive for COVID-19.

The 2020-21 La Liga season will start on September 12, though the teams involved in the last stage of Champions League and Europa League have been given an exemption.

The first El Clasico of the season will be held on October 25.

Story first published: Friday, September 4, 2020, 8:55 [IST]
