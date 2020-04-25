Football
Coronavirus in sport: FIFA to make advance payments to members

By

Bengaluru, April 25: Football's global governing body (FIFA) will make advance payments of $500,000 to member associations to cover running costs during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Each of the 211 member associations is entitled to $6 million from FIFA spread over the four-year World Cup cycle.

FIFA said the next instalment due in July will now be paid in the coming days along with other payments due from last year.

FIFA urges clubs and players to reach agreement over wages: sources

FIFA is easing some criteria required before being paid but the money is still subject to audit checks.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the game's global governing body has a duty "to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs."

FIFA previously said it will make substantial sums from its $2.7 billion reserves available in an emergency fund.

Sport around the world has been brought to a standstill by novel coronavirus, which has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Too early to resume football, says Infantino

Many bodies and leagues around the world are set to face financial difficulties in the wake of COVID-19, particularly if games are cancelled or played behind closed doors.

Infantino himself has warned football will be different when it returns, saying it is impossible to know when leagues will resume.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 12:21 [IST]
