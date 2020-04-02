Football
Coronavirus: Hudson-Odoi feeling 'perfect' after COVID-19 recovery

By Dom Farrell

London, April 2: Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is feeling perfect after recovering from the coronavirus.

Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the virus last month, one of the events alongside the diagnosis of Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta that led to the Premier League going into shutdown.

However, the 19-year-old only experienced minor symptoms.

"I am feeling perfect," he told Chelsea's official website. "I had the virus, which has cleared now. I fully feel good, I feel fit, so I am feeling back to myself so it is all good. "I had it [the illness] three weeks ago now I think, on a Monday when I felt a bit hot and I was thinking this is a bit unusual, why do I feel this hot.

"The next day I was feeling back to normal. I thought it was just a minor temperature thing, but obviously it wasn't. I said to myself this wasn't actually that bad, the symptoms, and I said to myself I feel good, I feel better.

"Everything is happening so fast and I did not know this virus would be such a major thing and so big in the world and affect so many people. "Everyone has to be careful and judge things how they go and hopefully the virus will go soon and everyone will be back to normal."

As part of football's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Euro 2020 has been pushed back 12 months – something of a motivating factor for England international Hudson-Odoi, who has struggled for form and fitness at times this season.

"For me it is an opportunity to show again and keep pushing myself to the max to hopefully have an opportunity to go to the Euros," he added

"The Euros is a massive thing and I have big belief in myself and hopefully I will be able to get into the team.

"I just want to make sure that I keep pushing myself every game and every minute, making sure that I keep trying to score goals and make assists and keep trying to help the team as much as possible to get what we want, which is a trophy at the end of the day."

Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 4:30 [IST]
