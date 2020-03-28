Coronavirus in sport: La Liga to host global charity fest

Bengaluru, March 28: In the fight against coronavirus pandemic, over 50 artists and footballers have joined hands to take part in 'LaLiga Santander Fest', a global charity festival organised by La Liga in partnership with Santander Bank, Universal Music Group and the rest of the league's sponsors, as well as players, clubs, artists to be held on Saturday (March 28).
The aim of the macro-concert is twofold, with the event having been organised to raise funds for the purchase of medical supplies in the battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and also to support fans confined to their homes during the current period of quarantine.
The charity festival, which combines sport and music to lead the fight against COVID-19, has attracted the support of well-known personalities from across both industries, including event hosts Eva Gonzalez and Toni Aguilar and tennis star Rafael Nadal, who will take part in his role as a Santander Bank ambassador.
💜 @Lucasvazquez91: "𝒜𝓁𝓁 𝓉𝑜𝑔𝑒𝓉𝒽𝑒𝓇 𝓌𝑒 𝒻𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉 𝓉𝒽𝒾𝓈 𝓋𝒾𝓇𝓊𝓈, 𝒶𝓃𝒹 𝓉𝑜𝑔𝑒𝓉𝒽𝑒𝓇 𝓌𝑒 𝓌𝒾𝓁𝓁 𝒷𝑒𝒶𝓉 𝒾𝓉!" 💜#StayHome and enjoy the festival tomorrow at 18:00 CET on @LaLiga's digital platforms and #LaLigaSportsTV! 🎸🎶 pic.twitter.com/DiJqSG9UOA— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 27, 2020
The event, which will see all celebrities participate directly from their homes, promises to offer up no shortage of surprises.'LaLiga Santander Fest' will be beamed out live across the world by Movistar LaLiga, GOL TV and La Liga international broadcasters.
In addition, the concert will be streamed via La Liga's social media channels and can be followed on YouTube, Facebook, the social networks of Santander Bank and the league's global OTT platform, LaLigaSportsTV.
Fans in India will be able to watch the festival live and exclusive on Facebook Watch on Saturday from 10.30pm (IST).
'LaLiga Santander Fest' has received the backing of numerous figures from within the worlds of art and sport, such as Chinese pianist Lang Lang, who signed up to project through RCD Espanyol attacker Wu Lei, who is recovering from the coronavirus.
Coronavirus in sport: Espanyol's Chinese striker Wu Lei tested positive
"This initiative has really become something special. We've got the best artists, clubs, players and the fans around too. Together we'll succeed in convincing people about the importance of staying at home at this time, whilst raising money to buy medical supplies, which're in such high demand at times like these," said La Liga President Javier Tebas.
(Source: MSL Media)