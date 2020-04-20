Football
Coronavirus: Juventus star Pjanic flies back to Italy ahead of possible Serie A return

By Sacha Pisani
Miralem Pjanic

Turin, April 20: Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic flew back to Italy ahead of the possible resumption of Serie A.

Serie A was suspended indefinitely in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has already stated that the campaign will not resume until the health and safety of all concerned can be guaranteed.

Italy's minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora is hoping to confirm a May 4 date for the return to Serie A training as soon as possible, with the current restrictions on movement and outdoor activities set to end on May 3.

When the season was halted, Bosnia-Herzegovina star Pjanic returned to his homeland, like superstar team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo - who retreated to Portugal, while the likes of Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro and Danilo made their way back to Brazil.

View this post on Instagram

Back To The Business 🤙🏼🇮🇹

A post shared by Miralem Pjanić (@miralem_pjanic) on Apr 19, 2020 at 9:43am PDT

But Pjanic announced via Instagram on Sunday (April 19) that he was returning to Italy, with the caption: "Back To The Business".

Defending champions Juventus were a point clear of Lazio through 26 games at the time of postponement.

Prior to the season being stopped, Pjanic had scored three goals and supplied two assists in 22 Serie A appearances.

Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 5:00 [IST]
