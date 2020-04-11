Football
Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus

By
Kenny Dalglish
Kenny Dalglish, a Liverpool great and later a title-winning manager, has tested positive for coronavirus but is asymptomatic.

Bengaluru, April 11: Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 69-year-old has been in hospital since Wednesday after requiring intravenous antibiotics, but is not in immediate danger.

"He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation's attention at this extraordinary time," the statement said.

"He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what's an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family's privacy is respected."

Dalglish, who also played for Celtic, is a revered figure at Anfield, having won six English league titles and three European Cups as a player.

He added three more league triumphs as a manager, and also led Blackburn Rovers to an unexpected Premier League title in the 1994-95 season.

"Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family. He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead.

"He looks forward to being home soon. We'll provide further updates as and when it is appropriate," a statement from Dalglish's family source added.

(With inputs from LFC Media)

Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 0:40 [IST]
