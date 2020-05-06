Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Man City defender Stones eager to resume when it's 'safe for everyone'

By Dejan Kalinic
John Stones
While he is keen to play again, Manchester City defender John Stones said safety was the priority.

London, May 6: Manchester City defender John Stones is eager for the season to resume, but only when it is "safe for everyone".

The Premier League campaign could reportedly restart in June but behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stones, 25, said he was keen for the season to get back underway, but he also wants guarantees that people will be safe.

Premier League return subject to constructive meetings, says UK government

"We all want football back, me more than anyone, but I want it to be at the right time and I want it to be safe for everyone," he told CityTV.

"For me as a player, you want to be playing in stadiums full of fans and the fans want to come to the game. If they can't get to it, they'll watch it on TV, but that's the love and passion everyone knows and loves."

City were second in the Premier League – 25 points behind leaders Liverpool – and still alive in the Champions League and FA Cup when the season was suspended.

Premier League Points Table

Stones said players needed to be prepared and he is targeting trophies – when it is safe to do so.

"For us as players, we want to be back out there fighting for titles and winning trophies for everyone to try and watch, be there at the games" he said.

"As soon as that's safe to happen in my opinion we need to be ready."

More JOHN STONES News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Premier League behind closed doors?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 7:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue