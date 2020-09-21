Coronavirus: Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan tests positive

London, September 21: Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Premier League club confirmed.
The German international is now self-isolating for 10 days as per UK governement and Premier League guidelines.
The 29-year-old will miss City's Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday (September 21) evening.
He is also likely to miss the EFL Cup clash with Bournemouth on Thursday (September 24) as well as Sunday's (September 27) Premier League game against Leicester City.
The club confirmed that the German international had contracted COVID-19 virus through a tweet from their official handle.
"Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine," the club tweeted.
NEWS | @IlkayGuendogan has tested positive for Covid-19.— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 21, 2020
"Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery," the club added.
Gundogan becomes the third player from the City squad to return a positive test for COVID-19 in recent weeks.
City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte had previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month.
However, both Mahrez and Laporte returned to training last week.
But City boss Pep Guardiola said only the Algerian winger Mahrez would be available against Wolves -- City's opening game of the Premier League on Monday.
(With inputs from Agencies)