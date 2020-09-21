Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan tests positive

By
Ilkay Gundogan
Ilkay Gundogan will miss Manchester City's first two games of the new Premier League season and an EFL Cup match.

London, September 21: Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Premier League club confirmed.

The German international is now self-isolating for 10 days as per UK governement and Premier League guidelines.

The 29-year-old will miss City's Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday (September 21) evening.

He is also likely to miss the EFL Cup clash with Bournemouth on Thursday (September 24) as well as Sunday's (September 27) Premier League game against Leicester City.

The club confirmed that the German international had contracted COVID-19 virus through a tweet from their official handle.

"Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine," the club tweeted.

"Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery," the club added.

Gundogan becomes the third player from the City squad to return a positive test for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte had previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month.

Man City duo Mahrez and Laporte test positive for coronavirus

However, both Mahrez and Laporte returned to training last week.

But City boss Pep Guardiola said only the Algerian winger Mahrez would be available against Wolves -- City's opening game of the Premier League on Monday.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES

(With inputs from Agencies)

More ILKAY GUNDOGAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2020: CSK v RR: Dream11 tips, timing
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, September 21, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More