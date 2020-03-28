Football
Coronavirus: Mohun Bagan donate Rs 20 lakh for fight against COVID-19

By Pti

Kolkata, March 28: Designated I-League champions Mohun Bagan have announced a donation of Rs 20 lakh in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Mohun Bagan will donate Rs 20 lakh towards the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund to be used to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic," Mohun Bagan announced this on their official Facebook page.

"Football stands for unity. It also stands for humanity. We also make an appeal to all to come forward with voluntary donations to the State Government's Emergency Relief Fund," it added.

"These are challenging times for everyone and none should be left behind. Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others also join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis," Mohun Bagan general secretary Srinjoy Bose said in a statement on the club's website.

Finance Secretary Debashis Dutta added: "Be it good times or bad, our fans never stop supporting their beloved club. During this tough time we want to help the people who are fighting to make our lives easier. We can get through this together!."

"There are so many things people can do to support those affected right now. Big or small, every donation or act of service goes a long way. Our thoughts are with every single person and business affected right now."

Mohun Bagan have sealed their second I-League title with four rounds left before all sporting events were forced to a halt in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

As many sports personalities, organisations and clubs have come forward to join in the fight against COVID-19, another Kolkata club Aryan have chipped in with Rs 2 lakh to the state relief fund.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 928 on Saturday, while the global count has been 597,000-plus.

Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 17:47 [IST]
