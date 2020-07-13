English
Coronavirus: No fans at PGA Tour events for rest of season

By Chris Myson

Ohio, July 13: There will be no fans present at PGA Tour events for the rest of the current season due to the coronavirus crisis.

The PGA Tour confirmed on Monday they had made the decision impacting the remaining events on the 2019-20 schedule "out of an abundance of caution".

"As we have said from the start, our number one priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the communities where we are invited guests each week," said PGA Tour Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer Andy Pazder.

This week's Memorial tournament in Ohio, which will involve Tiger Woods, was supposed to be the first event with spectators present, but those plans were scrapped earlier this month.

It will now be played behind closed doors, as was the case with the five events played since the Tour's resumption in June.

The US PGA Championship major and the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational have also been among the tournaments to announce they will take place without spectators present.

As a result of the Tour’s latest update, no fans will be able to attend events like the Wyndham Championship and the trio of tournaments in the FedExCup playoffs.

The 2020-21 season will begin with the Safeway Open in California on September 10.

No decisions have been reached on events from then on, with the rescheduled Masters and U.S. Open, which are run independently and fall into next season's calendar, yet to decide on fan attendance.

Story first published: Monday, July 13, 2020, 23:00 [IST]
