Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Pique cycles for Barcelona's derby match with Espanyol

By
Gerard Pique and Shakira
Gerard Pique raced down the ramp into the Camp Nou car park on a bike wearing a baseball cap, shorts and t-shirt.

Bengaluru, July 9: Barcelona defender Gerard Pique embraced the city's campaign to get people cycling again for the good of the environment in the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic era by riding his bike to his side's derby match with Espanyol.

Pique has ridden an electric bike to training on various occasions, took onlookers by surprise as he raced down the ramp into the Camp Nou car park on a bike wearing a baseball cap, shorts and t-shirt.

Barcelona came out triumphant in what was literally a must-win game for the Catalan giants, thanks to Luis Suarez's 56th minute goal while also condemning their city rivals to relegation.

Barcelona's Suarez back from surgery in time for opener

The win also helped Barcelona close the gap with arch-rivals Real Madrid, who though have a game in against Alaves in the weekend.

La Liga Fixtures | Results | Points Table

Pique, who is married to Colombia's celebrated pop star Shakira, came through the La Masia academy at Barcelona, but it was not until he moved to Manchester United and Real Zaragoza that he made his name as a future star of the game.

But his great success has come back at his childhood club, where he has won eight La Liga titles, six Copa del Reys and three UEFA Champions Leagues since being brought back by Pep Guardiola in 2008.

Just like many of other La Liga players, Pique is very active on the social media and he recently shared highlights of Barcelona's 6-2 El Clasico win from 2009 on his Twitter handle.

Pique relives El Clasico on Twitter

Barcelona's local government has stepped up its commitment to making the city safe for cycling in a bid to limit the use of public transport due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recently pledged to create an extra 21 kilometres of cycle lanes.

In a glittering career, Pique has donned over 100 caps for Spain and was part of La Roja teams that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup 2010 and 2012 UEFA Euro Cup.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More GERARD PIQUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 12:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue