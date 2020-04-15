Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Premier League club Bournemouth reverse furlough

By Dom Farrell

London, April 15: Bournemouth have become the latest Premier League club to reverse their decision to furlough non-playing staff under the UK government's coronavirus job retention scheme.

The Cherries follow Liverpool and Tottenham in going back on the move, similarly citing public criticism as a factor in their decision.

"However well-placed our intentions were, we are aware of criticisms levelled at Premier League clubs applying for this scheme," a club statement read.

"We have listened to our supporters and have reversed our decision to furlough these employees.

"We, as a board of directors, will ensure that the club can continue to operate while the season is suspended, and we will not be applying for the coronavirus job retention scheme."

Newcastle United and Norwich City are the other Premier League clubs to apply for the scheme, which allows employers to claim a grant covering 80 per cent of wages for furloughed employees earning up to £2,500 per month during the coronavirus crisis.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was the first Premier League manager to take a voluntary pay cut during the lockdown, with his assistant Jason Tindall, chief executive Neill Blake and technical director Richard Hughes also taking "significant" wage reductions.

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 10,815 | World - 1,923,848
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 2:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue