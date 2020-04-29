Coronavirus in sport: PSG make Champions League pledge despite Ligue 1 blow

Bengaluru, April 29: Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Qatari owner Nasser Ghanem Al Khelaifi has vowed the club will pursue their UEFA Champions League campaign despite football being postponed in France until September.
Ligue 1 season ended due to coronavirus pandemic
The club are ready to play their 'home' matches in other countries, said Al Khelaifi, with PSG waiting to learn who they will face in the quarterfinals of the competition.
Victory over Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 carried Thomas Tuchel's side through to the last eight; however, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has seen sport grind to a halt in France.
Neymar helps PSG to quarterfinals
French prime minister Edouard Philippe announced in a speech to the National Assembly that there will be no professional football before September, which means the domestic season looks to be over.
"We respect the decision of the French government," said Al Khelaifi, in a statement reported by L'Equipe.
🎙 Déclaration de Nasser Al Khelaifi. Le président du #PSG veut terminer la Champions League. Le président parisien est même prêt à jouer à l’étranger. #RMCsport pic.twitter.com/gYW7Y6KJ5J— Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) April 28, 2020
"With agreement of UEFA, we intend to take part in the final phase of the Champions League in the places and dates where it will be organised.
"If it isn't possible to play in France, we'll play our matches abroad and make sure of the best conditions of health security for our players and all our staff," the Qatari added.
It remains to be seen how the government ruling would affect Ligue 1 in terms of final placings for the 2019-20 season.
PSG led the table by 12 points from second-placed Marseille when football was put on hold in March.
Just like Ligue 1, the Dutch Eredivisie has also been cancelled with runaway leaders Ajax FC fuming over them being denied the title.
Coronavirus: Ziyech slams 'b*******' decision not to award Ajax Eredivisie title
The domestic season in Argentina has also been called off, but the football authorities are planning to resume campaigns in England, Spain, Germany and Italy.
Premier League set to resume on June 8?
Meanwhile, FIFA's medical chief Michel D'Hooghe believes there should be no football until the start of next season with concerns over a "second attack" of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus: FIFA medical chief calls for all leagues to be cancelled
D'Hooghe was apprehensive over the fact that finances are being given priority, ahead of health concerns.
(With inputs from Agencies)