Coronavirus: Sampdoria squad cleared of COVID-19

By Sacha Pisani

Genoa, April 24: Sampdoria confirmed players that previously contracted coronavirus have been cleared of COVID-19.

Last month, Serie A outfit Sampdoria announced Manolo Gabbiadini, Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina and Morten Thorsby tested positive for coronavirus.

One of the club's medical staff also contracted COVID-19, which has wreaked havoc globally and brought sport to a standstill.

But on Thursday (April 23), Sampdoria announced that all members that had coronavirus previously are now free of the illness.

Serie A was suspended indefinitely in March due to COVID-19 and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has already stated that the 2019-20 season will not resume until the health and safety of all concerned can be guaranteed.

Italy's minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora is hoping to confirm a May 4 date for the return to Serie A training as soon as possible, with the current restrictions on movement and outdoor activities set to end on May 3.

The FIGC said the season will be extended until August 2, providing extra time for clubs to finish the remainder of the campaign.

Juventus were a point clear of Lazio at the top of the table through 26 games when the league was halted.

Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 5:00 [IST]
