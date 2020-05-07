Coronavirus: Torino player tests positive for COVID-19

Turin, May 7: A Torino player tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A side announced on Wednesday (May 6).
The unnamed Torino squad member – currently asymptomatic – contracted COVID-19 following an initial medical examination.
Torino said the player has been quarantined and will be constantly monitored in the coming days.
The news comes as officials try to relaunch the coronavirus-hit 2019-20 Serie A season.
Serie A has been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc globally.
Most teams are returning to individual training this week, but Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has previously reiterated that team training will not resume before May 18, despite the government allowing players to return to club facilities.