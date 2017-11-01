Could India be suspended from FIFA after Delhi court's ruling on Praful Patel?

Bengaluru, November 1: The All India Football Federation, which governs football in the country, could face expulsion from world body FIFA after a court ruling has led to the AIFF being governed by a third party administrator.
The Delhi High Court recently set aside the re-election of AIFF president Praful Patel and the office-bearers. The court subsequently appointed former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi as the administrator for five months to look after the functions of AIFF.
FIFA Statutes clearly state that there should be no third party influence over the governance of a member association. In this case, Quraishi calling the shots in the AIFF is considered a third party influence. FIFA rulebook does not accept any outside even on an interim basis.
According to Article 19 of the FIFA Statutes,"Each member association shall manage its affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties".
Additionally, the article reads: "Any member association's bodies that have not been elected or appointed in compliance with the provisions mentioned above, even on an interim basis, shall not be recognised by FIFA".
The FIFA, in a Council meeting in Kolkata during the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, suspended the Pakistan Football Association over a similar lapse. Even there, a court-appointed administrator was calling the shots in the federation. The suspension has to be ratified in the next FIFA Congress meeting. Yet, PFA remains suspended.
What makes it worse is that the Council may choose any time to ban a member association. So far, FIFA has remained silent on the issue. "FIFA is awaiting an official communication from the AIFF concerning the said matter," a FIFA spokesperson said. "We have no further comment for the time being."
India successfully hosted the FIFA Under-17 World Cup last month and are hopeful of bagging the rights for the Under-20 World Cup in 2019. A FIFA ban will kill all hopes of the mega event. Additionally, it will hamper India's participation in the 2019 Asian Cup. All domestic leagues in the country will be immediately derecognised.
