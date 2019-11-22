Countdown to PCF Cup-Football begins, trophy for corporate tournament unveiled in New Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 22: In a press conference held Wednesday (November 21), the PCF Cup-Football was launched and its grand trophy unveiled. The PCF Cup is an initiative of The Ponty Chadha Foundation in association with Citiskape Mediacom and is first of its kind tournament intending to provide a platform for the corporate sports enthusiasts to showcase their talent.
Eminent guests and renowned personalities like Vijay Wadhwani-CFO Relaxo Footwear, Rajiv Gupta-MD Alexis Global and Ex-Director Om Logistics, Mr Gaurav Gupta- Co-Owner-M Wash, Manoj Attri- Founder Citiskape Mediacom and PCF Cup, Amit Tripathi, VP- Door Darshan, Munish Baldev Ex. CEO Unitech Real Estate, Deepak Vasudeva- Owner Pioneer Publicity Corporation were present at the launch ceremony.
On the occasion, Mr HS Kandhari, Director - Finance (Real Estate) Wave Group said, "Taking inspiration from our Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi's FIT India movement, the objective of the PCF Cup is to create awareness about including sports into our daily lives.
"We aim to provide a platform to the Corporate & Business community of India to showcase their talents in various outdoor and indoor sports. We plan to extend this initiative to other segments like social organizations, Government bodies and other corporates as well. The endeavour of the Ponty Chadha Foundation has always been to uplift people and we are currently working in the field of skill development, education, health and nutrition".
The 12 teams participating in the tournament are from corporate giants namely Wave Group, Dabur, Innovasors, Barclays, Acquisory, Adobe, Nostriarch, TSC, Jovenes Sports, i-energiser, Creator's Gurukul and La Liga. The format of the tournament has been designed in a manner that it boosts networking opportunities for all the professionals involved.
The series will be conducted per the playing regulations similar to a standard football tournament in India. However, the format of the tournament has been changed to a 5-A-SIDE Corporate Football Tournament.
As an extended celebration to International Men's Day and to boost the participants, the popular Male hygiene brand - M Wash unveiled its product at the launch ceremony. The Ponty Chadha Foundation & Citiskape Mediacom have launched PCF CUP - Football post the immaculate success of PCF CUP - Cricket held early this year.
The Ponty Chadha Foundation was set-up in the memory of Late Chairman Mr Gurdeep Singh Chadha of the WAVE Group, led by his wife Mrs Jatinder Kaur Chadha, to work for the general welfare of the society. The Foundation aims to channelize its capabilities towards social and economic development of the society at large and help the needy, underprivileged and weaker sections of the society irrespective of differences in caste, creed, colour, sex or religion.
The Ponty Chadha Foundation keeps community service in the forefront and is committed to working for alleviating the common social challenges faced by the poor and the otherwise neglected sections. The CSR activities currently address hunger and food security, community health, education and training, sports among children and propose to impart skills training for rural and urban disadvantaged youth.
Source: Press Release