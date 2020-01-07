Football
PSG face trip to Lorient in Coupe de France

By Tom Webber
PSG

Paris, January 7: Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Lorient in the last 32 of the Coupe de France.

Last season's runners-up PSG were handed a trip to Ligue 2 Lorient, who play on an artificial pitch, in Monday's draw.

Thomas Tuchel rested Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Keylor Navas but his team still ran out 6-0 winners against Linas-Montlhery in the round of 64 on Sunday (January 5).

Marseille only got past Trellisac on penalties and their reward was a trip to National 2 outfit Granville, while Lyon will travel to Nantes in an all-Ligue 1 clash.

A last-gasp goal from Keita Balde Diao in Robert Moreno's first game at the helm ensured Monaco remained in the hat. They will travel to fourth-tier side Saint-Pryve Saint Hilaire, conquerors of Toulouse in the previous round.

Reunion's Saint-Pierroise, the only overseas team left in the draw, were handed a trip to National 2 team Epinal after an 18,000-kilometre round trip to Niort ended with a shock 2-1 victory.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 2:40 [IST]
