Courtois wants to move out of Chelsea

Kolkata, August 2: Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois has told Chelsea he will not sign a new deal with the club and will walk away next summer on a free transfer unless they sell him in the next nine days.
The Blues are desperately trying to persuade Courtois to reject the advances of Real Madrid and commit his long term future to the club by agreeing a lucrative new contract.
However, the 26-year-old has informed the Blues he has no intention of penning a new deal and unless they let him leave this month he will see out the remaining 12 months of his contract and walk away for nothing.
That leaves Chelsea with just nine days to decide whether they are willing to write off £35million by insisting he stays at Stamford Bridge this season.
And, reports claim that a part of the problem is the club do not want to spend more than £20million on a new keeper leaving them scraping around the market for a cut price potential replacement for one of the most highly-rated stoppers in the game.
New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri says he wants the chance to speak face to face with Courtois in order to convince him West London is the best place for him to be for the next five years.
But the Belgian is not due to be back for pre-season training until next week, just two days before the transfer window in the Premier League shuts.
And it is understood Courtois has already made it clear that nothing will change his mind and convince him to sign a new Chelsea deal, because he is set on moving to Madrid to be closer to his young family.
Chelsea’s struggles in the league last season and failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League has been one of the things that has concerned the player.
But deep down, the main issue is he just wants to move back to Spain and live close to his two children who are being brought up in Madrid.
Courtois wants to be close to them as soon as possible, ideally this summer, and the worst case scenario would be for him to wait a year further.