Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Juventus set to sign Romero as defensive stocks deepen

By Opta
Cristian Romero set to switch Genoa for Juventus
Cristian Romero set to switch Genoa for Juventus

Turin, July 9: Juventus are on the verge of signing another young defender with Cristian Romero undergoing a medical in Turin.

The Argentina Under-20 international visited the club's health facility on Tuesday (July 9) ahead of an expected move from Genoa reportedly worth upwards of €15million.

Romero, 21, will become Juve's second new centre-back in less than a week following the arrival of Turkey international Merih Demiral, also 21.

That figure could rise to three if the Serie A champions finalise a fee with Ajax for teenage sensation Matthijs de Ligt.

Juve and Netherlands international De Ligt have already agreed to personal terms, according to the 19-year-old's agent, Mino Raiola.

Unlike Demiral, who joined from Sassuolo, Romero is tipped to head straight out on loan, potentially back to Genoa.

The Belgrano product made 27 appearances and scored two goals in his first season in Serie A.

Maurizio Sarri has also snapped up Gianluigi Buffon, Adrien Rabiot and promising full-back Luca Pellegrini ahead of the new campaign.

More JUVENTUS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue