Cristiano Ronaldo agrees sensational Juventus move from Real Madrid - his statement

Turin, July 10: Cristiano Ronaldo has ended a nine-year spell at Real Madrid by agreeing to join Juventus in a deal reported to be worth €105million.
Move comes at the right time for Real | OPTA numbers
Ronaldo indicated after Madrid won their fourth Champions League in five years that he was considering leaving the club.
And Serie A champions Juventus have swooped to sign the Portugal captain, reportedly paying Ronaldo €30m a year.
Cristiano Ronaldo's trophy haul is about to get even bigger. 🏆 #Juventus pic.twitter.com/TJ81f6DRCy— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 10, 2018
Ronaldo thanked Real Madrid for an "absolutely wonderful" nine years at the club. "These years at Real Madrid, and in this city of Madrid, have been possibly the happiest of my life," the 33-year-old said.
"I only have feelings of enormous gratitude for this club, for this hobby and for this city. I can only thank all of them for the love and affection I have received.
"However, I believe that the time has come to open a new stage in my life and that is why I have asked the club to accept transferring me. I feel that way and I ask everyone, and especially our followers, to please understand me.
"They have been absolutely wonderful for nine years. They have been nine unique years. It has been an exciting time for me, but also hard because Real Madrid is very demanding, but I know very well that I will never forget that I have enjoyed football here in a unique way.
"I have had fabulous team-mates on the field and in the dressing room, I have felt the warmth of an incredible crowd and together we have won three Champions Leagues in a row - and four in five years.
"Real Madrid has conquered my heart, and that of my family, and that is why more than ever I want to say thank you: thanks to the club, the president, the directors, my colleagues, all the technicians, doctors, physios and incredible workers that make everything work and that are pending every detail tirelessly.
"Thank you infinitely once more to our fans, and thanks also to Spanish football. During these nine exciting years I have had great players in front of me. My respect and my recognition to all of them."
.@Cristiano https://t.co/vzGBI3d8kh #CR7JUVE pic.twitter.com/UB7BwBdDWe— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 10, 2018
Juventus too confirmed the signing on their website and twitter handle. Earlier, Real put out a statement on their website confirming the transfer.
"Real Madrid CF communicates that, in response to the will and request expressed by the player Cristiano Ronaldo, he has agreed to transfer to Juventus FC," Madrid said in a statement.
"Today, Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the brightest times in the history of our club and world football.
"Beyond the conquered titles, the trophies achieved and the triumphs achieved in the playing fields during these 9 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and improvement.
"He has also become the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid with 451 goals in 438 games. In total 16 titles, including 4 European Cups, 3 of them consecutive and 4 in the last 5 seasons. On an individual basis, with the Real Madrid jersey he has won 4 Golden Balls, 2 The Best FIFA awards, and 3 Golden Boots, among many other awards.
"For Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of his great symbols and a unique reference for the next generations.
"Real Madrid will always be your home."
Never booked, never sent off, never forgotten.— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 27, 2016
The Gentle Giant, the legendary John Charles. Juventus history-maker. pic.twitter.com/kV2AimazaO
Ronaldo, 33, reached global superstar status after becoming the world's most expensive player when he joined Madrid from Manchester United in 2009.
During his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo won a host of trophies, including two La Liga titles, and two Copa del Rey crowns.
Cristiano Ronaldo in his 9 La Liga seasons with Real Madrid:— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 10, 2018
Apps -- 292
Shots -- 1968
Goals -- 311
Key passes -- 505
Assists -- 87
Man of the Match awards -- 93
Rating -- 8.19
For more player stats -- https://t.co/xpX4AMvLWK pic.twitter.com/5yDXYFZTzB
He helped Madrid to La Decima in the Champions League final with Atletico Madrid in 2014 and played a crucial role in Los Blancos winning the competition in each of the last three seasons.
Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, will now have the chance to win his third different European league title after completing a shock move to Turin.
100- @Cristiano was the first player in Champions League history to reach 100 goals for the same club (105 goals currently). Icon pic.twitter.com/UlIotTgeQz— OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 10, 2018
Madrid, meanwhile, have already denied making bids for Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as they prepare for the 2018-19 season under new coach Julen Lopetegui.
The former Spain coach takes over from Zinedine Zidane after the Frenchman surprisingly decided to resign after Madrid beat Liverpool in Kiev.
⚽⭐🙌 Carta de Cristiano Ronaldo.— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 10, 2018
✍ https://t.co/N6ssf0qoca#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/tLNYvnMzQq
Source: OPTA
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends