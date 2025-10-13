IND vs WI: India face Test rarity after 13 years if batting again; Gill, Jadeja debuted after it happened Last Time

Football Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr set to arrive in Goa by October 20; Saudi team to practice at Fatorda Stadium By Sauradeep Ash Updated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 13:23 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The excitement is slowly taking an upward curve on the Konkan coast and beyond, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr set their voyage for their next AFC Champions League 2 Destination, Goa.

FC Goa will host Al Nassr on October 22, in an AFC Champions League Two group stage match at Fatorda Stadium, Goa. The anticipated match promises thrilling football action as Goa takes on one of Asia's powerhouse clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to arrive in Goa, marking his first-ever visit to India, as part of Al Nassr's AFC Champions League Two campaign. The 40-year-old Portuguese legend, captain of Al Nassr, is known globally and his presence in India would be a historic milestone for Indian football.

His visit is driven by competitive duty, global marketing, and immense fan excitement. Besides Ronaldo, Al Nassr's star-studded squad includes former Liverpool icon Sadio Mane and Portuguese forward Joao Felix, both expected to join the team in Goa. This match not only highlights the growing stature of Indian football but also brings world-class footballers to Indian soil, for the first time in competitive football since Argentina's match against Venezuela way back in 2011.

MyKhel understands that Cristiano Ronaldo has already applied for his Visa, which indicates a potential chance for the Portugal star to arrive in India.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr come to Goa?

MyKhel understands the Saudi giants will be taking their trip to Goa by October 20. A source close to the proceedings confirmed Al Nassr's expected arrival, which is likely to be on October 19 or 20, as per the general regulations.

After the international break, Al Nassr will play Al Fateh in a Saudi Pro League match on Saturday (October 18), which means they may take the trip the very next day (October 19), or by latest, the entire team is expected to touch Indian soil by Monday (October 20), the day of Diwali. The Saudi club can also arrive in India a day before the match (on October 21), but that is unlikely as they would be willing to acclimatize with the conditions.

Ronaldo's Al Nassr will be practising at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, which will eventually host the encounter. The Gaurs, meanwhile, are going to train at Bambolim, their current centre after the move away from the Salvador do Mundo training facility.