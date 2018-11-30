Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ronaldo deserves Ballon d'Or – Matuidi

By Opta
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo should win the Ballon d'Or, according to Juventus team-mate Blaise Matuidi.

Turin, November 30: Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi believes team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win the Ballon d'Or.

Ronaldo, 33, is a contender to win the individual honour for a record sixth time after leading Real Madrid to a third straight Champions League crown earlier this year.

The superstar forward made the move to Juventus in July and team-mate Matuidi backed Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or on Monday.

"Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win it," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"He always wants to win and that makes the difference."

With Ronaldo leading the way, Juve have made a strong start to the season, sitting eight points clear atop the Serie A and moving into the Champions League knockout round.

Matuidi is pleased with how Massimiliano Allegri's men have performed in Europe, aside from their shock loss to Manchester United earlier this month.

"In Champions League we are doing well," he said.

"We had some good matches and we only stopped against Manchester United because we didn't score as many goals as we should."

Juventus' next outing sees them make the trip to Fiorentina on Saturday.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue