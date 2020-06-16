Football
Ronaldo would gain from Juventus signing Milik, says Borriello

By Tom Webber

Turin, June 16: Cristiano Ronaldo would have his ideal partner at Juventus if they signed Arkadiusz Milik, according to Marco Borriello.

Poland international Milik's contract with Napoli, who face Juve in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday (June 17), is due to expire at the end of next season.

The 26-year-old has scored 26 goals in Serie A since the start of 2018-19, with his first two seasons at Napoli heavily disrupted by a pair of anterior cruciate ligament tears – one in either knee.

With speculation over Paulo Dybala's future at Juve ongoing, Borriello, who was part of the Bianconeri side that lost the 2012 Coppa final to Napoli, believes Milik could provide the perfect foil for Ronaldo in Turin.

Asked how he thought the pair would work together, Borriello told Tuttosport: "Very well. Milik is a complete number nine and, if he hadn't suffered those bad injuries, he would be one of the strongest with [Gonzalo] Higuain and [Edin] Dzeko.

"Arek is not just a penalty-box striker, he is one of those who scores more with shots from outside the area.

"For CR7, he could be a bit like what [Karim] Benzema was in his time at Real Madrid.

"But, trust me, these transfer rumours do not exist on the pitch. Now Milik is only thinking of Napoli."


Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 16:20 [IST]
