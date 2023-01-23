Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Cristiano Ronaldo debut win sees Al Nassr top Saudi Pro League table

By Ben Spratt

Riyadh, January 23: Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his first appearance in the Saudi Pro League but led Al Nassr back to the top of the table.

Following a suspension, Ronaldo made his Al Nassr debut on Sunday (January 22) against Al Ittifaq, captaining his new side.

The first match of his highly lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia ended in a 1-0 victory, but Ronaldo was not the goal hero.

Ta⁮lisca, the Brazilian former Benfica and Besiktas forward, headed the only goal before celebrating with the new boy.

Ronaldo appeared to be sporting a black eye, having received a blow to the face in a challenge with Keylor Navas during this week's exhibition between a Riyadh All-Stars team and Paris Saint-Germain.

Victory in Ronaldo's bow ensured Al Nassr finished the weekend ahead of Al Hilal, having been briefly knocked off top spot by their rivals earlier on Sunday.

Comments

MORE CRISTIANO RONALDO NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 8:46 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 23, 2023
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
Click to comments