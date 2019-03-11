Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ronaldo insists Juventus ready for 'special night' against Atletico

By
Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus rested Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their clash with Atletico Madrid, and he is confident the Bianconeri can overturn a 0-2 deficit.

Turin, March 11: Cristiano Ronaldo told Juventus supporters to "get ready to comeback" as the Bianconeri prepare to face Atletico Madrid, who take a 2-0 aggregate lead to Turin in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.

Juve have won three Serie A matches since they suffered defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano on a night when Ronaldo failed to shine against a club he knows well from his nine seasons in La Liga with Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old was an unused substitute as Juventus beat Udinese 4-1 on Friday and he will be fresh and raring to go as he seeks his first goal since February 15 on Tuesday.

CL fixtures

"These are the great nights, the fantastic ones: the Champions League nights," Ronaldo told the club's official website.

"The team is confident of playing a great game and I am too. We are ready to experience a special night, both on the field and in the stands.

"To the fans I say: think positive, let's believe. It's possible, but we need your help, because we're going to do our job on the pitch and we need your support.

"Get ready to comeback!"

Atletico are second in La Liga, seven points behind leaders Barcelona, but they are in excellent form as they push for silverware at home and in Europe.

Diego Simeone's side have claimed victories over Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Leganes without conceding a goal since their first-leg win against Juventus.

Ronaldo insisted his team-mates would go into the game undaunted, saying: "Everyone knows that they are a strong team, they defend very well, they don't take a lot of risks and they play on the counter-attack, but we are ready, and we will do everything we can to beat them.

"The fine details will make the difference, and we want to win and qualify for the quarter-finals.

"Football is like this, we didn't expect to lose the first leg 2-0, but anything can happen, and we want to give a great response in our home, in front of our fans.

"We are having an excellent season and we now have two objectives: Serie A and the Champions League."

Kick off

Juventus vs Atletico Madrid at Allianz Stadium, Torino

Wednesday, March 13, 1.30am IST

Live on SONY Network

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue