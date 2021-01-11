Football
Juventus 3-1 Sassuolo: Ronaldo puts gloss on Serie A victory over 10 men

By Timothy Abraham
Danilo
Cristiano Ronaldo left it late to get on the scoresheet, striking late in the game as Juventus eventually overpowered their visitors.

Turin, January 11: Juventus earned a 3-1 win over 10-man Sassuolo as goals from Danilo, Aaron Ramsey and Cristiano Ronaldo kept them in touch with Serie A leaders Milan.

Sassuolo had frustrated the Bianconeri in the first half but their combative approach saw Pedro Obiang sent off moments before half-time.

Danilo put Juve ahead five minutes into the second half with a powerful long-range strike, yet Sassuolo equalised with a fine finish from Gregoire Defrel.

1
2137525

Sassuolo looked on course to take a point but late goals from Ramsey and Ronaldo secured the victory for Andrea Pirlo's side.

Story first published: Monday, January 11, 2021, 3:30 [IST]
