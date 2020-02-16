Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Cristiano Ronaldo rested by Juventus for Brescia match

By Dom Farrell
Cristiano Ronaldo

Turin, February 16: Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Juventus' squad to face Brescia in Serie A on Sunday (February 16).

Ronaldo's penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw in the first leg of Juve's Coppa Italia semi-final against Milan on Thursday (February 13) continued his run of scoring in every match he has played in 2020.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's next chance to continue that run and his record of netting in each of his previous nine Serie A games is likely to come in next weekend's trip to SPAL.

Ronaldo's next appearance will be the 1,000th outing of his highly decorated professional career.

Juve are level on points with leaders Inter at the summit and head coach Maurizio Sarri is once again without injured quartet Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi, Sami Khedira, Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral.

More CRISTIANO RONALDO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: GRA 2 - 1 VLL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 1:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue