Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ronaldo can help Serie A recapture former glory – Baptista

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo flirts with Juventus move
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo flirts with Juventus move

Madrid, July 9: Former Real Madrid and Roma forward Julio Baptista believes Cristiano Ronaldo could help Serie A "get back to the level of the past" if his move to Juventus goes through.

Cristiano Ronaldo can help return Serie A to glory days - Julio Baptista

Speculation over a transfer worth around €100 million to take the Portuguese star to Turin has increased since his country's elimination from the World Cup and Baptista said the capture of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would be a coup for Italian football.

Baptista made the journey from Spain to Italy himself when he followed a three-year spell in Madrid with three seasons at the Stadio Olimpico and he said Ronaldo would be a good addition to Massimiliano Allegri's side.

"Serie A needs to change a few things to get back to the level of the past," Baptista told reporters. "Cristiano is a great player so it will improve, definitely.

"I think a few changes are needed to improve Serie A. It is not as good as it was 15 or 20 years ago.

"Juventus would have a stronger team with Cristiano, more competitive, they would have an advantage. We will have to see, but it's a really good signing."

Ronaldo is Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer, having netted 450 goals in nine seasons at Santiago Bernabeu, and Baptista said the club would struggle to replace the 33-year-old forward.

"For Madrid it would be a very big loss," he said.

"As much as people can say what they want about Cristiano, he has been a player who has left a tremendous mark on Madrid and the Spanish league as well.

"He has the best records in the league and in Madrid."

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue