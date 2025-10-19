Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How Many Goals They Need To Reach 1000 Goals After Latest Match?

India vs Australia Live Streaming 1st ODI: Where to Watch IND vs AUS in India, UK and USA Online?

Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 12:35 [IST]

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: The race to 1,000 career goals in football is heating up, and the latest weekend fixtures have added new milestones for the two all-time greats, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both superstars showcased their incredible scoring prowess for their respective clubs, bringing fans closer to witnessing history.

Inter Miami CF closed the 2025 MLS regular season with a resounding 5-2 victory over Nashville SC on Decision Day at GEODIS Park. Lionel Messi was the star of the show, scoring a hat-trick and assisting another goal, helping Inter Miami reach 81 goals in the season - a rare feat achieved by only three MLS teams in history.

Messi's first goal came in stunning fashion, controlling a long pass from Jordi Alba, weaving past defenders, and firing a precise shot from outside the box. Nashville responded with goals from Sam Surridge and Jacob Shaffelburg to lead 2-1 at halftime.

The second half saw Messi take over. He calmly converted a penalty to level the scores and then set up Baltasar Rodríguez, who slotted in the go-ahead goal. Messi completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute and later assisted Telasco Segovia for the fifth goal. With this performance, Messi now has 888 career goals, putting him 112 short of the 1,000-goal milestone.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo continued his fine form with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, helping the team to a 5-1 win over Al-Fateh. Joao Felix scored a hat-trick, while Ronaldo contributed a goal and multiple assists. Ronaldo's dominance in the match highlights his ongoing ability to influence games decisively. Following this victory, Ronaldo's career goal tally now stands at 949, leaving him just 51 goals shy of the 1,000-goal landmark.

The contrasting paths of the two legends are remarkable. Messi has built his tally across Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami, and the Argentina national team, while Ronaldo's goals span Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr, and Portugal.

As both approach the coveted 1,000-goal mark, the footballing world watches eagerly. Messi still has time to chase the record, relying on his clinical finishing and creative vision, while Ronaldo's relentless goal-scoring consistency and fitness put him in striking distance of history sooner.

With Messi at 888 and Ronaldo at 949, fans are left wondering: Who will reach 1,000 goals first, and will either extend the record beyond the historic milestone? The answer is still unfolding, but the excitement around this legendary duel continues to grow.