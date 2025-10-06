Is ODI Cricket Dead? India A match in Kanpur with 24,000 Supporters Says No

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who have a better Goals and Assists Rate after Messi reaches 100 Mark for Inter Miami?

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have once again demonstrated their legendary status, this time with milestone goal contributions for their current clubs. Although the duo are approaching the twilight, their prowess continues to have an upward trend as both Al Nassr and Inter Miami are being served massively.

Lionel Messi recently reached 100 goal contributions for Inter Miami after an outstanding performance, tallying 66 goals and 34 assists in just 80 games. This milestone is a testament to Messi's exceptional consistency and impact in Major League Soccer, where he continues to rewrite records and captivate fans worldwide.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats at Al Nassr

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed an incredible 124 total goal contributions for Al Nassr, made up of 104 goals and 20 assists, achieved in 117 matches since his arrival in January 2023.

Ronaldo's goal-scoring prowess remains undiminished, as evidenced by his record-breaking 35 goals in 31 matches during the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season, setting a new scoring record for the league. Beyond personal records, Ronaldo has significantly elevated Al Nassr's profile and competitive stature, helping them reach multiple finals and clinch titles such as the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

Since moving to Al Nassr and Inter Miami, Ronaldo and Messi have 124 and 100 goals respectively for their clubs. Here is a detailed breakdown of their stats-

Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr

Season Goals Assists G+A 2022-23 14 2 16 2023-24 50 13 63 2024-25 35 4 39 2025-26* 5 1 6 Total 104 20 124

2025-26 season is Ongoing and the stats are correct as of 6th October, 2025

Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Season Goals Assists G+A 2023 11 5 16 2024 23 13 36 2025* 32 16 48 Total 66 34 100

*2025-26 season is Ongoing and the stats are correct as of 6th October, 2025

While Messi reached the 100 contributions milestone faster, 80 games compared to Ronaldo's 117, the Portugal star edges ahead in sheer total numbers due to his extraordinary goal tally. The Argentine has been prolific for the MLS team and has a G+A of 1.25 per game. For Ronaldo, G+A currently stands at 1.05 per game.