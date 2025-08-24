Crystal Palace And Nottingham Forest Share Points In 1-1 Draw Amid Nuno Espirito Santo Speculation

Zero 4s, Five 6s: Trivandrum Royals create unique T20 Record in KCL 2025 match, become first team to....

Nuno Espirito Santo's future at Nottingham Forest remains uncertain, yet his team managed a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday. At Selhurst Park, Callum Hudson-Odoi equalised after Ismaila Sarr's first-half goal. Palace, adjusting to life without Eberechi Eze who moved to Arsenal, took the lead in the 37th minute with Sarr finishing a Daniel Munoz cross.

Before half-time, Palace nearly doubled their lead. Will Hughes narrowly missed with a drilled shot, and Marc Guehi's header hit the post. However, Hudson-Odoi brought Forest level 12 minutes into the second half. He latched onto Dan Ndoye's pass to score, despite the team's disrupted preparations due to speculation about Nuno's future.

Forest had late chances to secure victory. Igor Jesus struck the post and Omari Hutchinson missed from close range. Ultimately, both teams settled for a point each.

The match marked another draw between these teams, with five of their last six Premier League encounters ending without a winner since 2022-23. Crystal Palace are now unbeaten in their last 12 matches across all competitions. This is their longest streak without defeat as a top-flight club since October 1990 when they went 13 games unbeaten.

Sarr opened the scoring for Palace from Munoz's assist. This marked Munoz's tenth Premier League assist, making him only the second defender to achieve double figures since his debut in February 2024, following Antonee Robinson who has 13 assists.

Despite being behind initially, Forest showed resilience by equalising through Hudson-Odoi with Ndoye providing the assist. Ndoye became the first Forest player since Geoff Thomas in August 1998 to score or assist in his first two Premier League games for the club.