Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2: Salah marks Klopp milestone with late winner

Liverpool, March 31: Mohamed Salah struck a late winner as Jurgen Klopp marked his 100th game in charge of Liverpool with a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Crystal Palace. The Egyptian scored his 29th goal of a hugely impressive debut season in England, his 84th-minute finish completing Liverpool's turnaround at Selhurst Park.
Luka Milivojevic converted a13th-minute penalty to give the hosts a half-time lead after Loris Karius' decision to rush out and confront Wilfried Zaha had resulted in a blatant foul on the Palace player.
However, Sadio Mane equalised four minutes after the break to draw Liverpool level, steering home James Milner’s low cross from the left.
21 – Mohamed Salah has now scored in the joint-most Premier League games in a single 38-match season (also Robin van Persie 2012-13 and Cristiano Ronaldo 2007-08). Solid. #CRYLIV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 31, 2018
The goal was the highlight of an eventful game for the Senegal international, who had a first-half effort chalked off, was booked for diving before the break and then somehow avoided seeing a second yellow card for deliberate handball.
Salah sealed the comeback with a composed finish, controlling the ball neatly before prodding beyond Wayne Hennessey to lift Liverpool up to second in the table.
679 - Liverpool have now won 679 top-flight away games - no side has ever won more (level with Arsenal). Pillar. #CRYLIV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 31, 2018
Source: OPTA
