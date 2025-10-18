'Shami is one of the Best': Sourav Ganguly heaps praises on India star after Ranji Heroics

Football Crystal Palace And Bournemouth Share Points In Thrilling 3-3 Draw Featuring Mateta's Hat-Trick In an exciting match, Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a hat-trick to help Crystal Palace secure a dramatic 3-3 draw against Bournemouth. His late penalty capped off a remarkable comeback. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 23:06 [IST]

Jean-Philippe Mateta's late penalty secured a thrilling 3-3 draw for Crystal Palace against Bournemouth. Mateta completed his hat-trick with a 97th-minute penalty after Marc Guehi was fouled by Bafode Diakite. Ryan Christie's goal had seemed to secure victory for Andoni Iraola's team, but Mateta's calm finish ensured the points were shared.

Bournemouth took an early lead when Eli Kroupi scored from Justin Kluivert's corner. This was Kroupi's first start in the Premier League. Despite this setback, Palace remained dangerous, with Mateta narrowly missing a header from Yeremy Pino's cross. Bournemouth capitalised on this miss, extending their lead before halftime.

Antoine Semenyo's run led to a cross that Marc Guehi partially cleared, allowing Kroupi to score again. Dean Henderson couldn't stop the shot despite his efforts. In the second half, Marcos Senesi faced a VAR review for a foul on Ismaila Sarr but escaped further punishment as the yellow card stood.

Palace responded with Mateta scoring twice in quick succession. He first converted Daniel Munoz's cross and then added another with a sliding finish at the back post. Bournemouth thought they had won when Christie scored from Marcus Tavernier's cross, but Mateta's penalty ensured a dramatic draw.

The result moved Bournemouth to fourth place with 15 points, while Palace sits eighth with 13 points. The match also saw Mateta become the first player this season to score a Premier League hat-trick. His performance was instrumental in Palace's comeback.

Kroupi also impressed with his two goals, marking the first time since August 2005 that two French players scored multiple goals in a Premier League match. This feat was last achieved by Thierry Henry and Pascal Cygan for Arsenal against Fulham.

Despite the draw, Oliver Glasner’s team had more expected goals (xG), creating 4.25 compared to Bournemouth’s 2.03. This high-scoring encounter highlighted both teams' attacking prowess and resilience throughout the match.

Palace remains unbeaten in their last ten home league games (five wins and five draws). They have only gone longer without defeat at home once before, managing 17 games unbeaten between February and December 1990.