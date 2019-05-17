Crystal Palace duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Patrick van Aanholt wanted in £50m double swoop by Manchester United

Bengaluru, May 17: Manchester United have long been linked with Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka over a Summer coup. However some of the latest reports have suggested that he is not the only Eagles' player being closely monitored by the Premier League giants.
As per reports, Bissaka's team-mate left-back Patrick Van Aanholt, who has had a fine campaign this summer, too has been drawing interests from United.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it one of his priorities to strengthen his defence this summer after a disastrous end to their season, winning just two of their last 12 matches in all competitions.
Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is understood to be at the top of United’s wishlist but Solskjaer is also keen for further reinforcements at full-back.
Old Trafford boss Solskjaer is keen to bring a young defender to replace club captain Antonio Valencia as well as ageing Ashley Young.
Bissaka has well been touted as the successor for the right fullback position for the last couple of months. However, rumours have faded lately after the 21-year-old's statement of remaining at Palace for one more season.
It, however, has not stopped United from pursuing the defender and along with him the Red Devils have now further added his team mate Aanholt in the list of targets.
United are now keen to sign both players in a deal that is expected to cost in excess of £50m. Thier interest in the England Under-21 star is well documented but their admiration for Van Aanholt could raise a few eyebrows.
The Red Devils already have a first-team left-back with Luke Shaw who has been awarded United's player of the year this season but Solskjaer is understood to want experienced competition for him at left back – and clearly, Van Aanholt fits the bill.
Van Aanholt moved to South London from Sunderland two years ago and has been one of the success stories at Selhurst Park last term, making 40 appearances and scoring four goals.
His attacking prowess has never really been in doubt however, he is still a weak link in a defensive set-up. Given United are looking to build a squad for the future, such rumour will clearly leave United fans scratching their heads, as they'd expect a player of greater calibre than the Dutch international.