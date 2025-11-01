Football Crystal Palace Manager Oliver Glasner Criticises Irresponsible Scheduling Of Festive Fixtures Oliver Glasner of Crystal Palace is upset about the scheduling of three matches in five days before Christmas, emphasising the need for player welfare and better communication among football authorities. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

Oliver Glasner has expressed his anger over Crystal Palace's congested schedule, which includes three matches within five days before Christmas. He criticised football organisers for being irresponsible. The scheduling issue arose after Palace's 3-0 victory over Liverpool in the EFL Cup fourth round. Their quarter-final against Arsenal is set for December 16, but they also face Manchester City on December 14 and Kuopion Palloseura on December 18.

The two clubs are negotiating the date, with Arsenal wanting to keep it on December 16 while Palace seeks a postponement to the following week. Glasner voiced his frustration at a press conference before Palace's match against Brentford, criticising FIFA, UEFA, the Premier League, and the EFL. "Honestly, I can't believe that it will be fixed in that way. I think it would be irresponsible for the players," he stated.

Glasner emphasised the importance of prioritising player welfare, saying everyone involved has a duty to protect players' well-being. He was shocked when he first heard about the scheduling and mentioned raising this concern months ago. He urged football authorities to collaborate better during off-seasons to prevent such issues from arising.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's manager, echoed similar sentiments regarding player welfare. Previewing Arsenal's upcoming match against Burnley, he stressed that fixture decisions should focus primarily on players' welfare and fans' interests. "Every decision that we make in terms of a fixture has to be guided by two main things, I think—players' welfare and then supporters," Arteta remarked.

The EFL Cup scheduling controversy coincides with the Premier League's criticism of UEFA for causing fixture congestion. This year, only one top-flight game will occur on Boxing Day due to expanded European club competitions. The Premier League explained that fulfilling broadcaster agreements requires 33 full weekends of fixtures.

This year's sole Boxing Day match features Manchester United hosting Newcastle United on a Friday. The remaining nine games are scheduled for December 27 and 28. The Premier League's statement highlighted how these changes disrupt traditional English football customs.

Glasner remains frustrated by what he sees as poor planning by football authorities. He believes better communication between FIFA, UEFA, the Premier League, and the EFL could prevent such scheduling conflicts. His call for improved coordination reflects broader concerns about balancing competitive demands with player health and traditional practices.