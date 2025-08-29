Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Teams, Full List of Matches, Live Streaming and Telecast - All You Need To Know

Football Crystal Palace's Historic Conference League Qualification Praised By Oliver Glasner Oliver Glasner commended Crystal Palace's qualification for the Conference League following a 1-0 aggregate victory over Fredrikstad. The team's strong defensive performance was key to their success as they prepare for upcoming matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, August 29, 2025, 1:04 [IST]

Oliver Glasner expressed immense satisfaction with Crystal Palace's qualification for the Conference League group stage. This achievement came after a 1-0 aggregate victory over Fredrikstad, secured by Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal in the first leg. The second leg ended in a goalless draw in Norway. Palace will learn their group stage opponents on Friday when the draw takes place, with matches starting on Thursday, October 2.

Palace's upcoming schedule includes a Premier League match against Aston Villa on Sunday. They are eager to secure their first league win of the season after drawing with Chelsea and Nottingham Forest in their initial games. These results have set the stage for an exciting campaign as they balance domestic and European commitments.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Glasner commended his players for their defensive resilience against Fredrikstad. "It's a huge achievement going into the group stage," he stated. He acknowledged the challenges faced, especially dealing with long balls and maintaining composure under pressure from their opponents.

The Eagles' defensive strategy was effective, limiting Fredrikstad to just 0.35 expected goals (xG). Glasner noted that while there is room for improvement in possession play, reaching the group stage was crucial. "The players did really well, and defended the box excellently," he added.

The journey to this point involved overcoming significant hurdles, including adapting to being placed in the Conference League. Despite these challenges, Palace demonstrated determination and skill across both legs of their qualifier against formidable opposition.

As they prepare for upcoming fixtures, including their Premier League clash with Aston Villa, Palace aims to build on their recent successes. The team is focused on improving their gameplay while maintaining strong defensive performances as they navigate both league and European competitions.

This milestone marks another step in Crystal Palace's evolving journey under Glasner's leadership. With eyes set on future victories, both domestically and in Europe, the team remains committed to showcasing their capabilities on multiple fronts.