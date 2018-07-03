Crystal Palace's Cabaye joins Al Nasr

Bengaluru, July 3: France international Yohan Cabaye has joined Dubai-based Al Nasr club on a two-year deal.
Cabaye was plying his trade with Premier League outfit Crystal Palace for the past three seasons with the club, who finished 11th last season. But the French midfielder had been out of contract with the London club when the past campaign ended in May.
The Frenchman's move to Asia - the first time he will play outside Europe - marks the end of his three-season stint at Selhurst Park, where he netted ten goals in 106 appearances.
Al Nasr are currently preparing for the start of the 2018-19 UAE Pro-League campaign but, having finished fourth last season, will have a chance to qualify for next year's AFC Champions League via the play-offs.
The AFC Champions League hopefuls confimed Cabaye's signing on their social media channels. He will wear the No.7 jersey. The 32-year-old posed with the new jersey, pictures of which were shared by Al Nasr club on theit Twitter handle.
تعاقد | ✍— AL NASR FC (@ALNasrSC) July 3, 2018
شركة #النصر_لكرة_القدم تتعاقد رسمياً مع لاعب الوسط الفرنسي "يوهان كاباي" ، القادم من نادي كريستال بالاس الإنجليزي ، في عقدٍ يستمر لمدة موسمين ، وسيرتدي اللاعب القميص رقم 7 💙 pic.twitter.com/6Wwgcou8NE
Cabaye's signing came a day after Atletico Madrid captain Gabi joined Qatar's Al Sadd.
Gabi has also joined on a two-year deal, with provision to extend it a year further.
While plenty of illustrious names have graced West Asian football in recent years, with Spanish maestro Xavi Hernandez also playing for Al Sadd, Cabaye will be one of the more famous names to ply his trade in the United Arab Emirates.
Laughing is the best vitamin in life after love 🙏🏻😆 #gratitude #happiness #laugh #laughing #happy #picoftheday 📷 @theosoggiu 🔥
A post shared by Yohan Cabaye (@yohancabaye___7) on Jun 18, 2018 at 8:44am PDT
Currently, Al Ain boast the services of Marcus Berg, who has helped Sweden reach the quarterfinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup currently under way in Russia, while former Real Madrid and Chelsea man Lassana Diarra briefly turned out for Al Jazira in 2017.
Cabaye had previously also played for Lille, Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain and has been capped 48 times by France, playing at 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Cabaye was among the highest earners at Selhurst Park, and it's believed the Palace hierarchy had looked to offer the former Newcastle midfielder reduced terms, owing to his advancing years.
Al Nasr finished fourth in the Arabian Gulf League last season, 16 points behind champions Al Ain and will be now pinning their hopes on Cabaye in their bid to mount a serious title challenge.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends