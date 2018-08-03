Crystal Palace sign Germany international Max Meyer

Football

London, August 3: Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Germany international Max Meyer on a three-year contract.

Meyer, who has won four caps for his country, was available on a free transfer after leaving Schalke at the end of last season.

Having come through the academy at Schalke, the 22-year-old went on to make 192 appearances and score 22 goals for the club.

"I feel really good and I'm happy to be here," said Meyer. "I can't wait to start training with the team and I hope I'll have a good season.

"I'm proud to be here and I hope I can make the next step in my career. I want to give my best and I think we can have a good season - maybe better than the last.

"I played at Selhurst Park last season for Schalke and the atmosphere was perfect, and I can't wait to experience the atmosphere for a Premier League game."

Meyer becomes Palace's third signing of the close-season, following the arrivals of Cheikhou Kouyate and Vicente Guaita.

    Story first published: Friday, August 3, 2018, 1:00 [IST]
