Crystal Palace and Southampton target Wilshere

Written By: Snehanjan Banerjee
Arsenal contract rebel Jack Wilshere
Bengaluru, June 19: South London giants Crystal Palace have joined host of other clubs in the hunt to snap-up Arsenal’s contract rebel Jack Wilshere.

The 26-year-old midfielder looks set to leave the Emirates when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The Englishman was told by new boss Unai Emery he is not guaranteed a spot in the starting XI which meant that the flamboyant central midfielder will probably not sign a new deal to stay at the Emirates.

That has alerted a number of clubs and the star’s old England boss is keen to secure his services.

Roy Hodgson is looking to strengthen his Palace squad after guiding them to survival last season and has targeted Wilshere as someone who can give them a major boost.

Now, Wilshere faces a big decision over his future over the next fortnight.

Arsenal have offered him a £110,000-a-week deal that includes a £65,000 win bonus but the 26-year-old is worried he could be used as a fringe player and is desperate for regular action.

The offer was an improvement from the original one made by Arsenal earlier and they were confident he would stay.

However, Emery has left Wilshere with a major dilemma with Crystal Palace joining West Ham, Wolves, Everton, AC Milan, Sampdoria and Juventus in the chase for his services.

His current deal runs out on July 1st, allowing him to join a new club on a free transfer this summer.

The 26-year-old has struggled with injuries in recent years but played 38 times for Arsenal last season in what proved to be Arsene Wenger's final campaign at the club.

Southampton boss Mark Hughes has also joined the queue for Jack Wilshere after narrowly managing to secure the Saints' Premier League status following his appointment at the club.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Lucas Torreira of Sampdoria and the Uruguayan's release clause of €30m is something that makes him a more lucrative target for the Gunners who need to spend heavily this summer to bolster their squad.

Torreira's addition will lessen Wilshere's chances more and it seems only a matter of time that Wilshere, a fan favourite at the Emirates, will leave the club.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 12:34 [IST]
