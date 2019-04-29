Football

Czech footballer Josef Sural killed in bus crash

By
Josef Sural
Josef Sural was travelling with six of his Alanyaspor team-mates following Sunday's draw at Kayserispor when their minibus crashed.

London, April 29: Czech Republic international Josef Sural has died in a road accident.

The 28-year-old Alanyaspor forward was travelling in a private minibus with six of his team-mates following Sunday's 1-1 Turkish Super Lig draw at Kayserispor.

According to a report by Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu, the bus overturned five kilometres from the southern coastal town of Alanya.

Sural's fellow players – including Papiss Cisse and Steven Caulker – were treated as outpatients for minor injuries.

A statement tweeted from Alanyaspor's official account read: "Despite all efforts by the doctors of Alanya Private Anatolian Hospital, our Czech footballer Josef Sural has passed away after the VIP van that was carrying seven of our players crashed."

Sural was capped 20 times by the Czech Republic and scored his only international goal in a crucial 3-2 Euro 2016 qualifying win over Netherlands in October 2015.

The former Slovan Liberec, Sparta Prague and Zbrojovka Brno player featured in all three of his country's matches at the finals in France the following year.

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
